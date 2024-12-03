Redmi 13C 4G, the only Chinese model in top 10 best-selling phones globally in Q324 – Counterpoint

Xiaomi made a mark in the third quarter of the year after one of its models penetrated the top 10 best-selling phones in the global market. According to Counterpoint Research, the Redmi 13C 4G is the only Chinese model to enter the ranking.

Apple and Samsung remain the giants in the global smartphone market. The two brands secured the majority of the spots in the market’s best-selling smartphone ranking during the third quarter of 2024, with Apple taking the first three spots and Samsung getting the fourth to sixth places.

While Apple and Samsung also dominated the rest of the ranking, Xiaomi managed to include one of its creations on the list. According to Counterpoint data, the Chinese company’s Redmi 13C 4G ranked seventh as the best-selling phone globally in the third quarter, the same spot the model secured in the second quarter.

This is a huge success for Xiaomi, which continues to make a global mark and challenge titans like Apple and Samsung. While the two non-Chinese companies secured most of their spots with their high-end models, the Redmi 13C 4G is proof of the huge demand for budget devices in the global market. To recall, the phone is equipped with a Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 chip, a 6.74” 90Hz IPS LCD, a 50MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.