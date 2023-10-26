Redmi 13C started to be sold before launch

Xiaomi’s new affordable phone, the Redmi 13C, is being sold in Paraguay before its official launch. The unexpected news has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts and consumers. They want to know the device’s specifications, features, and how it got to the market before its official introduction.

We don’t have official details on the Redmi 13C yet, but leaked info and early users in Paraguay can give us an idea of what to expect from this new phone. Here’s what we know so far

Availability and Pricing

The Redmi 13C comes in three configurations, with different RAM and storage capacities. Here are the prices for models

4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $200 USD

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $250 USD

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $300 USD

Design and Color Options

Leaked photos reveal the Redmi 13C’s design, showcasing a waterdrop notched display and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is expected to be available in at least three color options, including black, blue, and light green.

The leaked information reveals the specifications of the Redmi 13C. These specs suggest it’s a good budget smartphone option. The new device will improve on the Redmi 12C by adding a better camera, more RAM and storage options, and a bigger battery.

The Redmi 13C’s early availability in Paraguay has certainly generated a lot of interest and anticipation. It is not known why it was released early, but leaked information suggests that Xiaomi’s budget smartphone is still attractive and affordable.

Tech enthusiasts and consumers eagerly await the global release of the Redmi 13C. They want to learn more about this interesting device and how it will affect the budget smartphone market.