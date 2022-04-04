Redmi 9T Android 12 update tests started internally!

The Android 12 update was released internally to one of the popular budget devices, the Redmi 9T. Xiaomi, which has released updates to many of its devices in recent days, has internally released the Android 12 update for one of the popular budget devices, the Redmi 9T. It was thought that the Redmi 9T would not receive the Android 12 update. However, with the internally released Android 12 update, these thoughts turned out to be wrong. Redmi 9T will receive Android 12 update.

Information about the Redmi 9T Android 12 Update

It is necessary to say that this device came out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. Let’s note that the current version of the device, which received 1 Android update and 1 MIUI update, is V12.5.9.0.RJQMIXM. The last Android update for this device will be Android 12 and it will not receive another major Android update. On the MIUI side, unfortunately, it is not clear whether the device that will receive the MIUI 13 update will receive the MIUI 13.5 update.

The build number of the internally released Redmi 9T Android 12 update is 22.4.2. We also need to mention that this device will receive the MIUI 13 update. The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update that will be released for this device will significantly increase the device’s performance and improve system stability. It will not be limited to this, it will be presented to you in many features.

So when will this update come to Redmi 9T? The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update that will be released for the Redmi 9T will not be released anytime soon. We think that this update will be released in 3-4 months. Although the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update does not come immediately, it will reach your devices after a certain period of time. You can download all Xiaomi updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you think about the internally released Redmi 9T Android 12 update? Don’t forget to give your opinion.