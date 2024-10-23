Redmi A4 5G to sell for ₹8.5K with 4GB RAM, 6.7” HD+ 90Hz display, 50MP cam, 5000mAh battery

After an earlier announcement, we now have more ideas about the upcoming Redmi A4 5G budget smartphone. According to a leak, it will only be priced at ₹8,499 in India and will offer a decent set of specifications.

Last week, Xiaomi presented the Redmi A4 5G to reveal its official design. According to the brand, the arrival of the phone in India is part of its “5G for Everyone” vision. It was revealed to house a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, making it the first model to offer it to Indian customers.

However, aside from those details, the Chinese giant didn’t share the phone’s specifications. This changes today with a new leak revealing the phone’s key features and price tag.

Earlier, it was reported that the Redmi A4 5G will fall under the ₹10K smartphone segment in India. Now, a source claims that it could cost as low as ₹8,499 with all the launch offers applied.

Aside from that, the leak has revealed that the Redmi A4 5G will offer the following details:

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

6.7” HD+ 90Hz IPS display

50MP main camera

8MP selfie

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0

