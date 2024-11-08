Redmi A4 5G to debut on November 20 in India

Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the Redmi A4 5G will launch on November 20 in India.

The brand earlier gave the public a peek at the Redmi A4 5G last month, showing its circular camera island design and two color options. According to Xiaomi, it will be priced under ₹10,000, with an earlier report claiming that it would only cost ₹8,499 with all the launch offers applied.

The phone will be the first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2-armed phone in the Indian market, with the company that it is part of its “5G for Everyone” vision for the country.

Now, Xiaomi shared that the Redmi A4 5G will be officially launched on November 20 in India. It will be available online through the Xiaomi India store and Amazon India.

According to the latest reports, the Redmi A4 5G will arrive with the following details: