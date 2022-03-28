Redmi K50 Strength Against the iPhone 13 Pro Max!

The Redmi K50 series recently went on sale to great acclaim. Even Lu Weibing, general manager of the Redmi, did not expect the Redmi K50 to be so popular. Can a phone that sells for 2399 yuan challenge the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The Redmi K50 Standard Edition is similar to the Redmi K50 Pro in terms of design, but it has differences in hardware. The Redmi K50 Standard Edition includes the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, while the Pro model is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 8100, which is manufactured with TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing technology, is extremely efficient and comparable to Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The Redmi K50 Standard Edition has one good feature over the Redmi K50 Pro: the battery has a capacity of 5500 mAh instead of the 5000 mAh battery of the K50 Pro. The large battery with a capacity of 5500mAh ensures long usage times. In fact, the battery of the Redmi K50 Standard Edition is so good that you can compare it with the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Redmi K50 series, Redmi’s best series ever, can offer longer usage time than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to official tests. The Redmi K50 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which were used for the test, started testing at the same time. At the end of the test, the Redmi K50 Pro has a capacity of 9%, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has 8%. Excellent results!

In addition to the Redmi K50’s superior battery performance, the fast charging technology should not be forgotten. The Redmi K50’s 67W fast charging technology and the Redmi K50 Pro’s incredible 120W ultra fast charging technology do a great job charging the battery to 100% in 19 minutes. (valid for Redmi K50 Pro)

Technical specifications of the Redmi K50

Redmi K50 is equipped with the octa-core chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100. This chipset consists of 4x Cortex A78 running at 2.85 GHz and 4x Cortex A55 running at 2.0 GHz. On the graphics side, it is powered by the Mali-G610 MC6. With 8 and 12 GB RAM, 128 and 256 GB storage options , the Redmi K50 features a 6.67-inch 2K 120Hz OLED display with A+ rating from DisplayMate. Besides HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The main rear camera is the 48 MP resolution Sony IMX582 sensor. Next, the camera setup is accompanied by an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultrawide sensor and a 2MP OmniVision macro camera sensor. You can record 4K@30FPS video with the rear camera. Supports 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps frame rate options. Finally, on the front is the Sony IMX596 sensor with 20MP resolution. The front camera supports HDR, you can record videos with up to 1080p@30FPS.