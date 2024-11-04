Redmi K80 series model monickers, charging support, lenses, camera island design leak

Ahead of its expected debut this month, several details about the Redmi K80 series have leaked online.

Xiaomi is reportedly launching the Redmi K80 series this month. This is seemingly affirmed by the CQC certifications of the three models of the lineup, reportedly named Redmi K80e, K80, and K80 Pro. According to reports, the models will be armed with the Dimensity 8400, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, respectively.

Leaker Piyush Bhasarkar also recently shared online the charging power support of the said models. According to the CQC listings of the devices, both the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro will support 120W charging, while the Redmi K80e will have a lower 90W charging support.

Adding to the discovery is the Redmi K80 image shared by Xiaomi Group VP and Xiaomi China President Wang Xiaoyan. Despite the photo showing the device encased in a protective case, it can’t be denied that the K80 will have a whole new camera island design compared to its predecessor. According to the photo, the said device will feature a circular camera module saturated on the top left part of the back panel. The island houses three cutouts, which are believed for the camera lenses. This is completely different from the rectangular camera island design of the K70 series we have today.

Most recently, the leaker account Experience More on Weibo claimed that the K80 Pro model will feature a 50MP OmniVision Light Fusion 800 rear main camera, a 32MP Samsung S5KKD1 ultrawide, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto macro with 2.6x zoom. For the selfie camera, the tipster said that there would be a 20MP OV20B unit.

Aside from those things, earlier reports claimed that the Redmi K80 series will get the following details:

Price hike . Digital Chat Station claimed that Xiaomi will implement a price increase in its upcoming Redmi K80 series. According to the tipster, the Pro model of the lineup will see a “significant” hike.

Leakers say that the Redmi K80 will get a huge 6500mAh battery.

The vanilla Redmi K80 is reportedly armed with a telephoto unit, unlike the K70, which lacks it. As per earlier reports, the K80 Pro’s telephoto will also be improved. Rumors say that compared to the K70 Pro’s 2x zoom, the K80 Pro will get a 3x telephoto unit.

The lineup will also be armed with some glass material in its body and waterproof capabilities. The current K series phones do not offer this protection.

Redmi has confirmed that it has established a new collaboration with Lamborghini. This could mean that fans can expect another Championship Edition smartphone from the brand, which will likely debut in the upcoming Redmi K80 series.

The Pro model will have a flat 2K 120Hz OLED.

