Redmi K80 series reportedly getting price hike

A reputable leaker on Weibo claims that Xiaomi will implement a price increase in its upcoming Redmi K80 series. According to the tipster, the Pro model of the lineup will see a “significant” hike.

The Redmi K80 series is expected to arrive in the last quarter of the year. Ahead of its arrival, tipsters continue to divulge several leaks and rumors about the lineup’s models. The latest comes from Digital Chat Station, who claimed the K80 series will get a price increase.

The account did not elaborate on the reason behind the move but suggested that the Redmi K80 Pro will experience a bigger price increase. This is not surprising, nonetheless, as Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang Teng revealed earlier that the series will have great improvements over its predecessor.

According to a recent leak, the Redmi K80 series will feature a huge 6500mAh battery. The vanilla model is also reportedly getting a telephoto unit, unlike the K70, which lacks it. The K80 Pro’s telephoto, meanwhile, will also be improved. Rumors say that compared to the K70 Pro’s 2x zoom, the K80 Pro will get a 3x telephoto unit. The lineup will also be armed with some glass material in its body and waterproof capabilities. This is also another piece of good news, as the current K series phones do not offer the said protection. Ultimately, it is believed that there will be a Lamborghini Championship Edition model in the Redmi K80 series.

