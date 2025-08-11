Redmi K90 series model to get trio of cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station teased an upcoming device with a three-camera system, and it is believed to be a part of the Redmi K90 series.

The lineup is expected to arrive in October. Xiaomi still hasn’t confirmed the timeline. Yet, if it is true, it means it will arrive earlier than its predecessor, which was unveiled in November last year. Amid the wait, leaks about the series’ models continue to sprout online in China.

According to the latest tip from DCS, one of the models will have a trio of rear cameras “arranged in an orderly manner.” To recall, earlier reports revealed that all the series models (possibly the vanilla, Pro, and Ultra variants) would be equipped with a telephoto unit. This would be a huge change from the current K80 series, wherein only the Pro model has a telephoto.

According to DCS, the device also has a cold-carved glass material, a matte process back panel, and a metal middle frame. Interestingly, the camera island of the series also reportedly has “some tricks up its sleeves.” The tipster didn’t share the specifics, but some fans speculate that it could either bring an RGB lighting or a fan. It is worth recalling that earlier reports have stated that several companies are now exploring the use of a built-in waterproof fan in their upcoming devices. After Oppo released the K13 Turbo series with a waterproof cooling system, leakers claimed that OnePlus and Huawei could be the next to release their versions of the feature.

Earlier leaks revealed that the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro could house the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chips, respectively. Both models are also said to arrive with an IP68 rating, 100W charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. However, the Pro model reportedly comes with a 7500mAh battery, while the vanilla variant could have a smaller 7100mAh cell. DCS also mentioned in the past that there would be “new” displays, dual speakers, and metal frames. The account also previously shared that the Pro variant would have a 6.59″ flat 2K 120Hz LTPS OLED and a 50MP (1/1.3″ OmniVision OV50Q) periscope unit with macro capabilities.

