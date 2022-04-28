Redmi Note 11T Series Spotted in 3C Certification | Are the specifications good enough?

The long-awaited Redmi Note 11T series have been spotted in 3C Certification! Redmi Note 11 Series were great entries for 2022, But for Redmi, it still is not enough. Redmi keeps pushing its limits on making its phones the performance beasts while having premium quality. Redmi Note 11T Series will push the limits of what the Redmi Note 11 series had in 2022 and will have a mid-range premium-feeling performance that will be unbeatable.

What does the Redmi Note 11T series have inside?

We’ve already seen a glimpse of the Note 11T series in 2021, as Redmi Note 11T 5G was released and with our exclusive article covering of Redmi Note 11T Pro with five more devices upcoming this year. You can click here to see which phones will be released, or have been released with Redmi Note 11T Pro. We’ve also seen a glimpse of the Redmi Note 11T, codenamed “xaga” in both TENAA certifications and the Weibo user WHYLAB, you can check on the TENAA certifications by clicking here and WHYLAB’s confirmation by clicking here.

(The TENAA and WHYLAB leaks were shown as Redmi Note 12 at that time, Lu Weibing have confirmed that it’s Redmi Note 11T series.)

Redmi Note 11T’s Specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Series’s 11T is suspected to have Mediatek Dimensity 8000 5G, 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, 4980mAh battery with a whopping 67W of fast charging support. Redmi Note 11T will come with Android 12-powered MIUI 13 and have suspected to be released at the end of Q2 2022 or the start of Q3 2022.

Redmi Note 11T Pro’s Specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Pro also has the same specifications as Note 11T does, it has a Mediatek Dimensity 8000 5G CPU, 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, 4300mAh battery with a whopping 120W of fast charging support! Redmi Note 11T Pro will come with Android 12-powered MIUI 13.

What about India only released Redmi Note 11T 5G?

2021 November 30-released Redmi Note 11T 5G was only for the Indian community. Redmi Note 11T 5G came with Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 64/128GB internal storage with 4 to 6GB RAM support. You can check the full specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G by clicking here.

Conclusion

Redmi is planning to sell their Redmi Notes more than Xiaomi does with their flagships, because for the people who want premium quality on a budget, the Redmi Note series are more than alright. Redmi Note 11T Series are coming in hot with the new-generation Mediatek Dimensity series, and the community will be more than satisfied.