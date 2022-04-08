New Redmi Note 12 series leak give us a hint to release date

Xiaomi recently released the Redmi Note 11 series, and not even three months later, the Redmi Note 12 series leaked and it is codenamed as xaga, and though the only current leak is that it got certified, we still have some information on it. What will the naming scheme be like this time? What will the specs be? Let’s talk about the Redmi Note 12 series leak!

Redmi Note 12 series leaked!

So, today on Weibo, a user named @WHYLAB noticed that the Redmi Note 12 series had been certified in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s website, and posted it on Weibo. It appears that the devices will be updated twice a year, with the performant model (most likely the Pro or Pro+ version) being updated in the first half of the year, and the other models (usually the base or S version) will be updated in the other half. There will also be two Redmi releases a year. The specs have also leaked, but we’ll get to that later.

The Redmi Note 12 series leak has led to the discovery of other Xiaomi devices that will be based on the Redmi Note 12 series as well.

The Redmi Note 12 series will be released in other markets under different names, as usual. Here’s a list of how they will be named.

Model name Region Model number Redmi Note 12 Pro+ India 22041216UI Redmi Note 12 Pro+ China 22041216UC Redmi Note 12 Pro China 22041216C Xiaomi 12X India 22041216I POCO X4 GT India 22041216I POCO X4 GT+ Global 22041216UG POCO X4 GT Global 22041216G

So, that’s the naming scheme, now let’s get to the specs. The Redmi Note 12 series will most likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chip, 5G due to the aforementioned Mediatek chip, and a 5000mAh battery. Redmi Note 12 series launch date may be Q2 2022 like old Redmi Note series. Model number show us this.

