Redmi Note 13 Pro+ schematics leaked on the web, reveals a huge camera array!

Leaked schematic images of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ have surfaced online, revealing the presence of two large cameras and an auxiliary camera in the device’s rear camera setup. While Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is not primarily marketed as a camera-centric phone, the schematics indicate the presence of four camera holes and the one is for an LED flash so the device will feature a triple camera setup.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ initial sketch image

Digital Chat Station, shared an image of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ on Weibo, showcasing two cameras with a sizable sensor size in the camera array. Redmi Note series has offered improvements in its camera capabilities, with the previous iteration, Redmi Note 12 Pro, featuring OIS on the main camera.

Apart from the camera configuration, the leaked images also reveal the remarkably thin display bezels, suggesting an appealing and modern design for Redmi Note 13 series. If these images accurately represent the actual device, users can anticipate a compelling smartphone with noteworthy advancements in both camera performance and design.

The leaked schematics have sparked curiosity about the upcoming smartphone’s features. What are your expectations on the future Redmi Note 13 series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.