Redmi Note 13 series will not receive HyperOS update soon

Redmi Note 13 series was first announced in China in September and now officially in India on January 4, 2024. Users are eagerly waiting for the new Redmi Note 13 series. Today at the Redmi Note 13 series launch, details about the smartphones were revealed. At the same time, it was stated that the devices are ready to receive the HyperOS update. We would like to correct a small mistake here. HyperOS update for the Redmi Note 13 series is not ready yet. This means that smartphones will not receive HyperOS immediately. So when will the Redmi Note 13 series get the HyperOS update?

Redmi Note 13 series HyperOS update

Redmi Note 13 series consists of 3 models in India. These include Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G models. It is also worth mentioning. Note that Redmi Note 13 4G will not be sold in India. Only 5G models will be sold in India. If we come to our main subject, Redmi Note 13 series will not receive the HyperOS update anytime soon. Because the tests of the update are not yet complete and are still being tested internally.

Redmi Note 13 5G: OS1.0.0.3.UNQINXM (gold)

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: OS1.0.0.3.UNRINXM (garnet)

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: OS1.0.0.2.UNOINXM (zircon)

Meet the last internal HyperOS builds of the Redmi Note 13 series! Currently, HyperOS is being tested internally and is based on Android 14. This means that the Redmi Note 13 series will receive its first Android update with HyperOS. The smartphones were launched with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The upcoming HyperOS update will represent the first Android and MIUI update. HyperOS is a renamed MIUI 15. Xiaomi suddenly renamed MIUI 15 to HyperOS.

So, when will Redmi Note 13 series receive the HyperOS update? We can say that these smartphones will start receiving the HyperOS update from Q2 2024. At today’s launch, Xiaomi actually wanted to say that HyperOS is in the preparation phase. Users misunderstood this and thought that HyperOS would be rolling out soon. Anyway, we have explained all the details in this article.