This Android feature must be added on Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi’s custom Android skin, brings a unique user experience to its devices. While it offers many features, there is one essential Android feature that seems to be missing – the ability to select text by long-pressing on the recent apps menu. This article explores the convenience of text selection in stock Android and advocates for its inclusion in Xiaomi HyperOS.

The Convenience of Stock Android

In stock Android, users can effortlessly select text from the recent apps menu by long-pressing on the displayed app screen. This feature proves to be handy, allowing users to copy and paste information directly from the recent apps menu without having to open the respective applications.

Contrastingly, Xiaomi HyperOS’s current functionality diverges from this convenient approach. Long-pressing on the recent apps menu triggers actions like app locking or accessing the multi-window application information menu. This deviation from the standard Android behavior can be a source of confusion for users accustomed to the seamless text selection in stock Android.

Proposal for Xiaomi HyperOS Improvement

To enhance user experience, it is recommended that Xiaomi HyperOS incorporates the text selection feature when long-pressing on the recent apps menu. By implementing this change, users would be able to effortlessly select and manipulate text directly from the recent apps menu, streamlining various tasks and making the overall smartphone experience more efficient.

Simplifying Life with Xiaomi HyperOS

The addition of text selection in the recent apps menu can significantly simplify daily tasks for Xiaomi HyperOS users. Whether it’s copying an address, grabbing a phone number, or extracting information from a chat, the convenience of text selection directly from the recent apps menu cannot be overstated. This proposed feature aligns Xiaomi HyperOS more closely with the user-friendly conventions of stock Android, creating a smoother and more intuitive interface.

Conclusion

As Xiaomi HyperOS continues to evolve, it is crucial to consider user feedback and integrate features that enhance usability. The addition of text selection in the recent apps menu is a simple yet impactful improvement that can make a significant difference in users’ daily interactions with their devices. By bridging the gap between Xiaomi HyperOS and stock Android in this aspect, Xiaomi can ensure a more cohesive and user-friendly experience for its Xiaomi HyperOS users.