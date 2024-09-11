Redmi exec teases Note 14 series’ IP68 rating, ‘very strong drop resistance and battery life’

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang Teng revealed the details fans can expect from the brand’s rumored Redmi Note 14 series.

The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to launch this month. Despite the lack of announcement, this seems to be certain considering that its predecessor launched in the same month last year. Moreover, Redmi’s own Thomas Wang Teng is already teasing the series, indicating that the company is now trying to build up the fans’ excitement in preparation for the debut.

According to the GM, various sections of the new Note series will be upgraded. This will start with the model’s resistance, which he claims to be “very strong.” This could mean that the new Note 14 devices will offer a better build to withstand possible drops. This is somewhat unsurprising since MIL-STD 810H certification is becoming increasingly normal among smartphones these days.

Teng also suggested that consumers will see a bigger battery. Hopefully, this will surpass the Note 13 Pro’s 5,100mAh battery and get somewhere 6000mAh at least. This is possible, thankfully, as more and more brands are now introducing 6000mAh batteries in their latest phones. As per rumors, Xiaomi is now exploring a 7500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Ultimately, the executive shared that there will also be IP68 in the new Note 14 series. It is unclear, however, if all models in the lineup will have it. To recall, the said rating was only given to the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, while the Note 13 Pro and Note 13 received IP54. Hopefully, this will no longer be the case this year.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Redmi Note 14 Pro model, which is said to be the first phone to use the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Other details recently discovered in the Redmi Note 14 Pro include its micro-curved 1.5K AMOLED, better camera setup, and a bigger battery (with 90W charging) compared to its predecessor. As for its camera, while various reports agree that there will be a 50MP main camera, a recent discovery revealed that the Chinese and global versions of the phone will differ in one section of the camera system. According to a leak, while both versions will have a triple camera setup, the Chinese version will have a macro unit, while the global variant will receive a telephoto camera.