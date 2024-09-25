Redmi Note 14 Pro specs sheet leak; Leaker reveals Pro+ key details

The specification sheet of the Redmi Note 14 Pro has leaked, revealing all of the phone’s key details. Thanks to a tip from a reputable leaker, the key details of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ have also been revealed.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be announced on Thursday, September 26. While it is just a day away, leaks about the phones continue, and the latest is undeniably huge.

Thanks to a tipster from Weibo, we now know the specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro model in the series. According to the leak, the phone will offer the following:

190g

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

8GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options

6.67” 120Hz AMOLED with 1220 x 2712px resolution and 2,500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 12MP (likely ultrawide) + 2MP (either a macro or depth sensor)

Selfie: 16MP

5500mAh battery

67W charging

IP68 rating

While this leak is interesting, it still needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the authenticity of the sheet can’t be verified at the moment. On a side note, we already know the official design of the Note 14 Pro series, thanks to images shared by Xiaomi itself. According to the materials, while both Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ models will look similar, the latter will have a layer of glass protecting its camera cutouts in the camera island. The Pro model, on the other hand, will have its camera lens cutouts protruding.

Recently, Digital Chat Station has also shared the key details of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, which was earlier unveiled in an unboxing leak. According to the tipster, the Pro+ model will offer the following:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations

Adreno 810 GPU

50MP (f/1.6) main camera with OIS + telephoto (60mm) with 2.5x zoom

6200mAh battery

90W fast charging

