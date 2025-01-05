Redmi Note 14 series is going global on Jan. 10

Xiaomi announced that its Redmi Note 14 series will launch globally on January 10.

The Redmi Note 14 series debuted in China in September and then came to India in December. Now, Xiaomi will expand the availability of the lineup to more markets by releasing it to other countries.

On its global website, the brand announced a launch date for the Redmi Note 14 series. According to the company, it will be next Friday. All three models of the series are expected, including the vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. According to earlier reports, there will also be a 4G model in the series.

According to the listings, the Redmi Note 14 4G will be priced around €240 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. Color options include Midnight Black, Lime Green, and Ocean Blue. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 5G could sell for around €300 for its 8GB/256GB variant, and more options are expected to be revealed soon. It will be available in Coral Green, Midnight Black, and Lavender Purple colors. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared that the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will have the same single 8GB/256GB configuration. According to the tipster, the Pro variant will cost €399, while the Pro+ will be priced at €499 in Europe.

The phones could adopt the same set of specs the Redmi Note 14 series presented in its debut in India. To recall, the Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ were announced in India with the following details:

Redmi Note 14

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

IMG BXM-8-256

6.67″ display with 2400*1080px resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camer: 50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP64 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Arm Mali-G615 MC2

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Adreno GPU

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 800 + 50MP telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

