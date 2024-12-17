Redmi Note 14 series reportedly coming in Europe in single 8GB/256GB variant starting at €299

According to the latest leak, the Redmi Note 14 series will come in a single 8GB/256GB configuration in Europe.

Just recently, a leak revealed that Europe will welcome a Redmi Note 14 4G model in the Note 14 series. According to the leak, it will be available in 8GB/256GB configuration, priced at €240. Color options include Midnight Black, Lime Green, and Ocean Blue.

The Redmi Note 14 variant, on the other hand, is available in Coral Green, Midnight Black, and Lavender Purple and has the same configuration for €299.

Now, a new leak from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles) shows that the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will have the same single 8GB/256GB configuration. According to the tipster, the Pro variant will cost €399, while the Pro+ will be priced at €499 in Europe.