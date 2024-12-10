Redmi, OnePlus reportedly have models with 7000mAh batteries

According to a leaker, Redmi and OnePlus have new smartphone models equipped with huge 7000mAh batteries.

Brands are now focusing on delivering extra-huge batteries in their latest models. This started with OnePlus introducing the Glacier technology in its Ace 3 Pro model, which debuted with a 6100mAh battery. Later, more brands joined the trend by launching their new creations with around 6K+mAh batteries.

However, recent reports have revealed that smartphone companies are now aiming beyond that. As per Digital Chat Station in his latest post, Redmi and OnePlus have 7000mAh batteries. These bigger batteries should be introduced in the upcoming models of the brands, albeit the tipster didn’t name them.

This is not a surprise, as brands like Nubia have already introduced a 7K+ battery in their creations. Realme, on the other hand, recently confirmed the upcoming Realme Neo 7’s 7000mAh battery. Even more, it was unveiled that Realme is exploring the use of a bigger 8000mAh battery with 80W charging support for its device. According to a leak, it can fully charge within 70 minutes.

Honor is also allegedly making the same move by introducing a smartphone with a 7800mAh± battery in 2025. Xiaomi, meanwhile, is rumored to be preparing a mid-range phone equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC and a 7000mAh battery. According to DCS in an earlier post, the company has a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged to 100% in just 18 minutes using its 100W fast charging tech. DCS also revealed that Xiaomi was also “investigating” even bigger battery capacities, including 6000mAh, 6500mAh, 7000mAh, and an incredibly huge 7500mAh battery. According to the tipster, the company’s current fastest charging solution is 120W, but the tipster noted that it could fully charge a 7000mAh battery within 40 minutes.

