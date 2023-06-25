Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update: June 2023 Security Update for Global Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest new MIUI 14 for the Redmi Pad. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update has been released for the Global region.

Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update

Redmi Pad was launched in October 2022. It comes out of the box with Android 12 based MIUI 13 and has received 1 Android and 1 MIUI update so far. Now the smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Today, a new MIUI 14 update has been released for Global. This released update increases system security, improves user experience, and provides you with the latest June 2023 security patch. The build number of the new update is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TLYMIXM. If you want, let’s examine the details of the new update.

Redmi Pad MIUI 14 June 2023 Update Global Changelog

As of 25 June 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 June 2023 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System] Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update India Changelog [25 April 2023]

As of 25 April 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.