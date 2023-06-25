Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update: June 2023 Security Update for Global Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest new MIUI 14 for the Redmi Pad. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.
One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update has been released for the Global region.
Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update
Redmi Pad was launched in October 2022. It comes out of the box with Android 12 based MIUI 13 and has received 1 Android and 1 MIUI update so far. Now the smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Today, a new MIUI 14 update has been released for Global. This released update increases system security, improves user experience, and provides you with the latest June 2023 security patch. The build number of the new update is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TLYMIXM. If you want, let’s examine the details of the new update.
Redmi Pad MIUI 14 June 2023 Update Global Changelog
As of 25 June 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 June 2023 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.
- Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system security.
Redmi Pad MIUI 14 Update India Changelog [25 April 2023]
As of 25 April 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.
[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.
[Highlights]
- MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.
- Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.
[Basic experience]
- MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.
[Personalization]
- Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.
- Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)
- Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.
[More features and improvements]
- Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.
- Stable MIUI based on Android 13
- Updated Android Security Patch to March 2023. Increased system security.
Where to get the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update?
You will be able to get the Redmi Pad MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.