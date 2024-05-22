‘Satellite mobile phone’ references appear in Android 15 beta for OnePlus 12

It seems OnePlus could soon join the growing club of smartphone brands offering satellite connectivity in their devices.

That’s because of the strings spotted in the latest Android 15 beta update for the OnePlus 12 model. In the string found in the Settings app (via @1NormalUsername of X), the satellite capability was repeatedly mentioned in the beta update:

<string name=”oplus_authentication_model_new_name_satellite”>”Satellite mobile phone Made in China OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Model: %s”</string>

This could be a clear indication of the brand’s interest in introducing a smartphone with support for satellite connectivity in the future. This is unsurprising, nonetheless. As a subsidiary of Oppo, which unveiled the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition in April, a satellite-capable phone is somehow expected from OnePlus. Moreover, given that Oppo and OnePlus are known for rebranding their devices, the possibility is even more likely.

Currently, no other details about this OnePlus device’s satellite capability are available. Yet, given that the feature is a premium one, we can expect that this handheld will also be as powerful as Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition phone, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 5000mAh battery, and a Hasselblad-supported rear camera system.

While this sounds exciting for fans, we want to underscore that this capability will likely be limited to China. To recall, Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition was only launched in China, so this OnePlus satellite phone is expected to follow in these footsteps.