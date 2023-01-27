Smartphone sales decrease 18.3% at last quarter of 2022.

The smartphone sales decline all around the world. 2022’s last quarter had a decrease that resulted in a year-over-year decrease of 11%. Additionally, according to IDC (International Data Corporation), 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped globally in 2022, that’s the lowest annual shipping since 2013. A few days ago, we published smartphone sale statistics, you can read the related article from this link: Xiaomi falls in India, Samsung is the most selling smartphone brand in Q4 2022.

Company Q4 2022 shipments (million) Q4 2022 market share Q4 2021 shipments (million) Q4 2021 market share Annual growth Apple 72.3 24.1% 85.0 23.1% -14.9% Samsung 58.2 19.4% 69.0 18.8% -15.6% Xiaomi 33.2 11.0% 45.0 12.2% -26.3% Oppo 25.3 8.4% 30.1 8.2% -15.9% vivo 22.9 7.6% 28.3 7.7% -18.9% Others 88.3 29.4% 110.2 30.0% -19.8% Total 300.3 100% 367.6 100% -18.3%

With 72.3 million devices sold during the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple was in first place. In second place with 58.2 million units was Samsung. 33.2 million, 25.3 million, and 22.9 million smartphones were shipped by Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo, respectively.

Comany 2022 shipments (million) 2022 market share 2021 shipments (million) 2021 market share Annual growth Samsung 260.9 21.6% 272.1 20.0% -4.1% Apple 226.4 18.8% 235.8 17.3% -4.0% Xiaomi 153.1 12.7% 191.0 14.0% -22.7% Oppo 103.3 8.6% 133.6 9.8% -22.7% vivo 99.0 8.2% 128.3 9.4% -22.7% Others 362.7 30.1% 399.1 29.3% -9.1% Total 1205.5 100% 1359.8 100% -11.3%

However, Samsung came in first place for total shipments for the entire year 2022 with 260.9 million units sold, a 4.1% decrease compared to 2021 (272.1 million). With 226.4 million device shipments, Apple came in second, down about 4.0% from the past year.

International Data Corporation (IDC) expects a recover in smartphone sales in 2023, in addition, they point out that the reason for the decline is due to inflation and economic uncertainty.

What do you think about statistics of smartphone sales? Please share what you think in the comments!

source