Supply chain supports Huawei Mate 70 series’ November launch rumor

According to the current status of the supply chain of the Huawei Mate 70, Huawei’s next flagship series will indeed be launched in November.

Earlier, the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Huawei Mate 70 series will be launched in November. Now, the Chinese media outlet Yicai Global has echoed the matter, noting that the Mate 70 supply chain complements this timeline.

According to the report, the series is now approaching its mass production phase, as the materials have already been handed to Huawei. It is believed that it will happen during the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which occurs from September to October. With this, just a month later, the Huawei Mate 70 series should already be prepared for launch. Sadly, the exact date of the launch remains unknown.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Mate 70 lineup. According to DCS in a recent post on Weibo, the upcoming Mate 70 series will feature elliptical camera islands on the back. This will be a huge change from the current circular camera module in the Mate 60 series.

According to the tipster, aside from the new camera island, the device gets a quad-curved display with a 3D facial recognition feature in the center, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button, flat metal side frames, a single periscope lens, and non-metal battery cover.

As per other leaks, this will be the pricing of the Mate 70 series:

Mate 70: 12GB/256GB (CN¥5999)

Mate 70 Pro: 12GB/256GB (CN¥6999)

Mate 70 Pro+: 16GB/512GB (CN¥8999)

Mate 70 RS Ultimate: 16GB/512GB (CN¥10999)

