Tecno Camon 30S launches with Helio G100, curved 120Hz OLED, color-changing body

Tecno has a new entry in its Camon 30 series: the Tecno Camon 30S.

The new model joins the vanilla Camon 30, Camon 30 Pro, and Camon 30S Pro that Tecno launched in the past. To recall, of all the models mentioned, only the Camon 30 Pro has a 5G connection. Now, Tecno is introducing another 4G model in the lineup through the new Tecno Camon 30S.

Like the Camon 30S Pro, the new phone has the MediaTek Helio G100 chip. It also borrows the 30S Pro’s curved display and IP 53 rating. Sadly, while it still has the same 5000mAh battery as its sibling, its charging power is now only limited to 33W. Also, unlike the 30S Pro with a 50MP selfie, it only offers a 13MP unit.

On a positive note, the Tecno Camon 30S is still interesting in other sections, thanks to its 50MP Sony IMX896 camera, up to 8GB RAM, and color-changing body. The model is available in Blue, Nebula Violet, Celestial Black, and Dawn Gold, which offer interesting color-changing shows when you put them under the sun.

Here are more details about the Tecno Camon 30S:

4G connectivity

MediaTek Helio G100

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

Expandable RAM

6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 1300nits HBM peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS + 2MP depth sensor

Selfie Camera: 13MP

5000mAh battery

33W charging

IP53 rating

Blue, Nebula Violet, Celestial Black, and Dawn Gold colors

