Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 now official in India

Santiago Jr Bongco
Dec. 9, 2024, 10:17

After an earlier tease, Tecno has finally announced the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India.

The two foldables will be offered on Amazon India starting on December 13. The Phantom V Fold 2 comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration and is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 has an 8GB/256GB configuration and options for the Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors.

Currently, the prices of the models are their launch price tags (₹79,999 for Phantom V Fold 2 and ₹34,999 for Phantom V Flip 2). Soon, the company is expected to reveal how much the phones will actually cost in the Indian market.

Here are more details about the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India:

Tecno Phantom V Fold2

  • Dimensity 9000+
  • 7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED
  • 6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP + 32MP
  • 5750mAh battery
  • 70W wired + 15W wireless charging
  • Android 14
  • WiFi 6E support

Tecno Phantom V Flip2

  • Dimensity 8020
  • 6.9” main FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED
  • 3.64″ external AMOLED with 1056x1066px resolution
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide
  • Selfie: 32MP with AF
  • 4720mAh battery
  • 70W wired charging
  • Android 14
  • WiFi 6 support

Related Articles