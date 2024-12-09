Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 now official in India

After an earlier tease, Tecno has finally announced the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India.

The two foldables will be offered on Amazon India starting on December 13. The Phantom V Fold 2 comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration and is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 has an 8GB/256GB configuration and options for the Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors.

Currently, the prices of the models are their launch price tags (₹79,999 for Phantom V Fold 2 and ₹34,999 for Phantom V Flip 2). Soon, the company is expected to reveal how much the phones will actually cost in the Indian market.

Here are more details about the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India:

Tecno Phantom V Fold2

Dimensity 9000+

7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED

6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP + 32MP

5750mAh battery

70W wired + 15W wireless charging

Android 14

WiFi 6E support

Tecno Phantom V Flip2