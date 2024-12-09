Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, V Flip 2 now official in India

After an earlier tease, Tecno has finally announced the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India.
The two foldables will be offered on Amazon India starting on December 13. The Phantom V Fold 2 comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration and is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 has an 8GB/256GB configuration and options for the Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colors.
Currently, the prices of the models are their launch price tags (₹79,999 for Phantom V Fold 2 and ₹34,999 for Phantom V Flip 2). Soon, the company is expected to reveal how much the phones will actually cost in the Indian market.
Here are more details about the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India:
Tecno Phantom V Fold2
- Dimensity 9000+
- 7.85″ main 2K+ AMOLED
- 6.42″ external FHD+ AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP portrait + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP + 32MP
- 5750mAh battery
- 70W wired + 15W wireless charging
- Android 14
- WiFi 6E support
Tecno Phantom V Flip2
- Dimensity 8020
- 6.9” main FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED
- 3.64″ external AMOLED with 1056x1066px resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 32MP with AF
- 4720mAh battery
- 70W wired charging
- Android 14
- WiFi 6 support