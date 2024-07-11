Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G arrives in India with ₹16K starting price

There’s another smartphone model in the market that Indian fans can consider for their next upgrade: the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G.

The model was first announced in June in markets like Saudi Arabia. The device is expected to be offered in more markets after that, and India is one of the latest ones to welcome it.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has interesting designs and offers a luxurious look through its Startrail Black and Glossy White color options with glossy finishes. However, the design is not the only thing worth considering in the device, as it also impresses in other sections.

Inside, it houses the Dimensity 6080 chip, which is paired with either 8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB configurations, which are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹16,999, respectively. In the power department, there’s a huge 5,000mAh battery and 33W charging that powers the phone’s 6.78″ 120Hz FullHD+ LCD screen.

For photography, on the other hand, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G features a dual camera system in the back, which includes a main 108MP (1/1.67″) camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro unit. In front, it sports an 8MP unit for selfies.

Other details worth mentioning about the model include its IP53 rating, Android 14-based HIOS 14 operating system, and support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.