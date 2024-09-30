TENAA listing leaks Redmi 14C 5G specs

The Redmi 14C 5G has appeared on TENAA, leading to the discovery of its key specifications.

The device was s[ptted on the platform bearing the 2411DRN47C model number. Based on its 2411DRN47G, 2411DRN47I, and 2411DRN47R model numbers, it is also expected to launch globally, in India, and Japan. The information shared on TENAA indicates that the upcoming 5G phone will be significantly similar to the Redmi 14R 5G, which entered the Chinese market this month. To recall, 14R sports the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 5160mAH battery with 18W charging, a 13MP main camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 6.88″ 120Hz display.

According to the TENAA listing, on the other hand, the Redmi 14C 5G will come with the following details:

212.3g

171.88 x 77.78 x 8.3mm

Octa-core chip (2.36GHz)

4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB options

64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options

6.88″ LCD with 720 x 1640px resolution

Selfie: 5MP

Rear Camera: 13MP main + 0.8 secondary sensor

5,060mAh rated-value battery

Support for side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and microSD

These details are quite different from the specifications of its 4G sibling, which made its first debut in the Czech Republic in August. To recall, the Redmi 14C 4G offers the following:

Helio G81 Ultra (Mali-G52 MC2 GPU)

4GB/128GB, 4GB/256GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.88″ HD+ 120Hz IPS LCD with 600 nits peak brightness

Selfie: 13MP

Rear Camera: 50MP main + Auxiliary lens

5160mAh battery

18W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue colors

Via