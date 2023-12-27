The meaning of Xiaomi SU7 naming is deeper than we thought

Xiaomi is set to make waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the upcoming SU7. But do you know what the name SU7 actually means? Let’s delve into the significance behind Xiaomi’s latest venture into the world of electric cars.

What is the meaning of Xiaomi SU7?

The “SU” in SU7 stands for “Speed Ultra,” emphasizing Xiaomi’s commitment to high-performance vehicles. Speed is in Xiaomi’s DNA, and just like Tesla promises not to slow down, Xiaomi echoes the sentiment. The SU7 boasts impressive performance, embodying the essence of speed and agility that defines Xiaomi’s brand.

Now, let’s break down the number “7” in SU7. In Chinese, it is pronounced as “Qi.” The decision to use the number 7 is not arbitrary; it adds a layer of cultural depth to the name. The pronunciation of “Qi” in SU7 is intentional, as it aligns with the Chinese word for seven. But why choose this specific number?

In Chinese culture, the number seven is considered auspicious and carries positive connotations. It is associated with good fortune, harmony, and spiritual perfection. By incorporating the number 7 into the name, Xiaomi infuses a sense of positivity and auspiciousness into the SU7, aiming to bring good vibes to drivers and passengers alike.

The pronunciation of “Su Qi” is designed to be easy on the ears, making it akin to addressing a friend by their name. This creates a more intimate and approachable connection between the driver and the vehicle. Calling out “Su Qi” is like having a friendly conversation with your car, adding a touch of warmth and familiarity to the driving experience.

In essence, the name SU7 reflects not only Xiaomi’s dedication to high-speed performance but also a thoughtful nod to Chinese cultural symbolism. It’s not just a combination of letters and numbers; it’s a deliberate choice to create a vehicle that embodies positive energy and a friendly connection.

As Xiaomi ventures into the EV market with the SU7, the company not only brings cutting-edge technology but also adds a touch of cultural significance to the driving experience. So, the next time you see a Xiaomi SU7 on the road, remember that it’s not just a car; it’s a symbol of speed, positivity, and a friendly connection with the road ahead.

Source: Lei Jun Weibo