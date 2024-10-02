ThinkPhone 25 arrives as rebranded Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The ThinkPhone 25 is now official, targeting business individuals as its main users. Yet, despite sporting a new monicker, it can’t be denied that it is a rebranded Edge 50 Neo, which Motorola launched back in August.

The new device sports a classy, business-focused design, which is underscored by its sole Carbon Black color. Its image as a business smartphone, nonetheless, extends to its software. As a Lenovo ThinkPhone, it is designed to seamlessly connect and integrate with Lenovo-branded computers and Motorola tablets.

In addition to unified notifications and earlier syncing processes, its camera can be used as a webcam for the said devices. Even more, its B2B IT users get access to the Moto Device Manager for easier management. There are also some features dedicated to ensuring business security, thanks to ThinkPhone 25’s connection security and malware and phishing detection.

According to Motorola, it will start offering the phone in November for €499/£450.

Inside, it houses the same components as its Edge 50 Neo siblings, such as:

Dimensity 7300

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.36” 1220p 120Hz pOLED

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS + 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom + 13 MP ultrawide

4310mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

IP68 rating + MIL-STD 810H

Carbon Black color

5 years of software update support

