UK carrier website shows two Vivo V40 Pro variants with, without NFC support

The Vivo V40 Pro might soon be unveiled in the UK, especially after the model was spotted on one of the market’s carrier websites. According to the listing, the model will be offered in two variants, with one offering support for NFC.
The device appeared on the EK’s EE website (via MySmartPrice), which shows it in two variants. Despite having the same V2347 model number, the variants are believed to differ in terms of their NFC availability. With this, UK customers will be offered a Vivo V40 Pro variant with the NFC support and the one that lacks it. Unfortunately, no other details about the phone were revealed in the listing.
On a positive note, the V40 Pro could share some similarities with the V40 SE model, which was unveiled in the European market in March. To recall, the device made its debut with the following details:
- The 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers the unit.
- Vivo V40 SE is offered in EcoFiber leather purple with textured design and anti-stain coating. The crystal black option has a different design.
- Its camera system features a 120-degree ultra-wide angle. Its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. In front, it has a 16MP camera in a punch hole in the upper middle section of the display.
- It supports a dual-stereo speaker.
- The flat 6.67-inch Ultra Vision AMOLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and 1,800-nit peak brightness.
- The device is 7.79mm thin and only weighs 185.5g.
- The model has IP5X dust and IPX4 water resistance.
- It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (plus 8GB extended RAM) and 256GB of UFS 2.2 flash storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through the microSD card slot.
- It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 44W charging support.
- It runs on Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.