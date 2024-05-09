UK carrier website shows two Vivo V40 Pro variants with, without NFC support

The Vivo V40 Pro might soon be unveiled in the UK, especially after the model was spotted on one of the market’s carrier websites. According to the listing, the model will be offered in two variants, with one offering support for NFC.

The device appeared on the EK’s EE website (via MySmartPrice), which shows it in two variants. Despite having the same V2347 model number, the variants are believed to differ in terms of their NFC availability. With this, UK customers will be offered a Vivo V40 Pro variant with the NFC support and the one that lacks it. Unfortunately, no other details about the phone were revealed in the listing.

On a positive note, the V40 Pro could share some similarities with the V40 SE model, which was unveiled in the European market in March. To recall, the device made its debut with the following details: