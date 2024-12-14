Check out this unofficial Nothing Fold (1) concept render with hinge display

As we wait for the official teasers from Nothing for its first foldable phone, another unofficial concept render has surfaced online.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei is vocal about the brand’s plan to produce its own foldable smartphone. Official details about the creation are currently unavailable, but fans and enthusiasts are sharing their own ideas of what the Nothing Fold (1) could look like in the future.

In recent renders shared by industrial designer Sarang Sheth, the Nothing Fold (1) is envisioned with some interesting details.

This starts with the phone’s iconic Glyph LED design for its back panel. The back boasts a transparent look, and there are three cutouts for the camera lenses in the upper left corner. Interestingly, the design shows that even the hinge serves both as a Glyph LED and a display, allowing users to see notifications (and possibly do easy-access actions for music, calls, etc.) on it. It is reportedly called Glyph Ticker.

Overall, the design shows that the Nothing Fold (1) will employ a flat design throughout its body, including its side frames, external display, back panel, and main foldable display.

According to Sheth, the Nothing Fold (1) will have a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The designer also confidently shared the possible specifications the Nothing Fold (1) could offer, such as:

6.3mm (unfolded), 14mm (folded)

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 5G

16GB RAM with 8GB RAM booster

6.5″ external display

8.37″ main foldable display with an under-display fingerprint scanner and 1500nits peak brightness

Main camera with telephoto/macro and ultrawide units

Two 32MP selfie cameras

5500mAh battery

15W Qi2 wireless charging

NothingOS 3

Glass front

£799 ($1014) price tag

While the details of the concept phone are truly exciting and interesting, it is important to note that they are all unofficial. Yet, knowing Pei’s enthusiasm for creating affordable, unique devices in the market, it is not impossible that Nothing Fold (1) could actually offer some of the details mentioned above.

Stay tuned for updates!

