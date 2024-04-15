Vivo confirms 6,000mAh battery in upcoming T3x 5G

The launch of the Vivo T3x 5G is getting near. As such, to add to the thrill as fans wait, the company confirmed that the device will indeed be powered with a huge 6,000mAh battery.

The Vivo T3x 5G will launch this Wednesday in India. Vivo is already preparing for the launch of the phone, with its Flipkart microsite now live in the said market. Now, the brand is back with another revelation: its battery.

According to the latest announcement of Vivo on X, the T3x 5G will be powered by a huge 6,000mAh battery, confirming earlier reports about its power and its 33W fast charging capability. Despite this, the handheld is expected to come in a decent form, with only a thickness of 7.99mm.

According to earlier reports, aside from the impressive battery capacity, the Vivo T3x 5G will offer the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, Celestial Green and Crimson Red color options, a rear camera system reportedly made of a 50MP main unit and 2MP depth, 128GB storage, three RAM variants (4GB, 6GB, and 8GB), a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP64 rating, and an 8MP selfie camera.