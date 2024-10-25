Vivo exec explains X200 Pro camera flare issue, promises fix via OTA update

Vivo VP Huang Tao addressed an issue involving the camera lens flare in the brand’s X200 Pro model. The executive also shared that the company is working on a solution, which should be rolled out soon.

Several users recently reported experiencing flare issues in their Vivo X200 Pro camera. Sadly, the flares in the images appear significantly visible, affecting the entire quality of the photos.

Huang Tao responded to the complaints through a social media post, explaining why this “very extreme off-screen glare” happened. According to the VP, the issue was the arc of the lens and its f/1.57 aperture. When using the camera at specific angles and the light hits it, a flare occurs. The executive also offered an explanation on why this was not determined during the device development.

“According to our past experience, off-screen glare is a common phenomenon in optical photography, and the probability of triggering is very low, which has little impact on normal photography, so there is generally no special off-screen glare test,” the VP wrote.

The executive said that an OTA update for the phone would fix it. In addition to software optimization, Huang Tao shared that users with severe issues like this could be offered hardware-based solutions through the use of some “free” accessories.

To recall, the Vivo X200 Pro has the following camera specifications and overall details:

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,999), 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,499), and 16GB/1TB (Satellite Version, CN¥6,799) configurations

6.78″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″) with PDAF, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, and macro + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6000mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Blue, Black, White, and Titanium colors

