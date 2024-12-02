Vivo reportedly launching iQOO Neo 10R in India

A leaker shared that Vivo is preparing a new model for its fans in India: the iQOO Neo 10R.

This is interesting because this will be the company’s first time launching an “R” model in the market. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the phone will come in three configurations in India: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

Other details of the phone are unavailable, but it could just be a rebranded iQOO Neo 10 model launched in China. The series just made its debut locally, and there is a huge possibility that Vivo will present it under a different monicker in India, just like in its past releases.

As shared in other reports, the iQOO Neo 10 offers the following:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Adreno 750

12GB/256GB (CN¥2399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2799), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2599), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3099), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3599) configurations

6.78” 144Hz AMOLED with 2800x1260px resolution

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

6100mAh battery

120W charging

Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint

OriginOS 15

Black Shadow, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White

Via