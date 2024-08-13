Vivo reveals iQOO Z9s design ahead of August 21 launch in India

Vivo has finally shown fans what the iQOO Z9s will look like. On its official page, the company has revealed that the model will have a pill-shaped camera island on the back, which boasts a white shade and a matte finish.

The company is set to unveil the iQOO Z9s series on August 21 in India. The series includes the vanilla iQOO Z9s model and the iQOO Z9s Pro. Now, the brand has finally confirmed the official design of the former, showing the model in a light green color on a recently launched page.

According to the image shared by iQOO, the Z9s will have a huge pill-shaped rear camera module, which is placed vertically in the upper left section. The island houses the camera lenses and the ring light, with the “Auto-Z 2x Power” printing revealing its zoom detail. Aside from the finish and colors (Onyx Green and Titanium Matte), the picture also confirms that the phone will have a curved back panel, ensuring comfort for users’ hands.

The Z9s is said to offer a Dimensity 7300 chip, a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED with a local peak brightness of 1800 nits, an IP64 rating, a 5500mAh battery, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and AI capabilities. The series is said to include a 50MP Sony IMX882 and OIS in the phones’ camera systems, along with support for 4K recording. Ultimately, the lineup could offer price tags under the ₹25K smartphone segment in India.

