Vivo reveals several T3 Ultra details ahead of Thursday’s debut in India

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be launched tomorrow in India. To that end, the brand has started confirming some of the smartphone’s key details.

The company started teasing the Vivo T3 Ultra last week by releasing its official design. According to the material shared by the company, the phone will have a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the upper center for the selfie camera. On the back, the T3 Ultra appears to be different from its T3 Pro sibling. Instead of a square camera island with rounded corners, its module will be closer to the design of that in the Vivo V40 series.

Now, Vivo has shared more details about the phone. According to the Flipkart microsite of the T3 Ultra, it will have a 6.78″ 3D-curved AMOLED with 10-bit colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 4,500nits peak brightness.

In the camera department, Vivo confirmed that the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and an Aura Light flash unit in the rear. In front, there is a 50MP selfie camera, which also supports 4K@60fps video recording.

Inside, it will house the Dimensity 9200+ chip, which is complemented by 12GB RAM (+12GB extended RAM support) and a 5500mAh battery with 80W charging power. As per Vivo, these components will be wrapped in an IP68-rated body, ensuring high dust and water-resistant protection for the phone.

According to rumors, the Vivo T3 Ultra is coming in three configurations and two colors: Luna Gray and Frost Green color options. As for the configurations, it is said to be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, which will be priced at ₹30,999, ₹32,999, and ₹34,999, respectively.

