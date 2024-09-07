Vivo unveils T3 Ultra design ahead of Sept. 12 India arrival

Vivo has finally announced the debut date of the Vivo T3 Ultra in India: September 12. In line with this, the company also revealed the design of the phone.

The Vivo T3 Ultra will join the recently launched Vivo T3 Pro in India. The company announced the move through the launch of the model’s dedicated page on Flipkart, albeit it will also be offered through Vivo’s official Indian website and various physical retail stores.

According to the material shared by the company, the phone will have a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the upper center for the selfie camera. On the back, the T3 Ultra appears to be different from its T3 Pro sibling. Instead of a square camera island with rounded corners, its module will be closer to the design of that in the Vivo V40 series.

The T3 Ultra is reportedly coming in three configurations and two colors: Luna Gray and Frost Green color options. As for the configurations, it is said to be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, which will be priced at ₹30,999, ₹32,999, and ₹34,999, respectively.

No other details about the Vivo T3 Ultra are available, but it could borrow some of the features of the Vivo T3 Pro, which offers: