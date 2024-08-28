Vivo T3 Pro launches with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

The Vivo T3 Pro is finally official, and it offers fans some interesting specifications, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 5500mAh battery.

After a series of teases and mini-revelations, Vivo has finally lifted the whole veil from its T3 Pro model this week. The smartphone is powered with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which is accompanied by two configurations of either 8GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹24,999 and ₹26,999, respectively.

It also has a huge 5500mAh battery, which powers its 6.77″ curved 120Hz AMOLED with a 2,932×1,080px resolution, 4,500 nits local peak brightness, under-screen fingerprint reader, and Wet Touch Technology. The display also has a center punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera, while its back boasts a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and another sensor.

