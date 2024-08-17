Microsite confirms Vivo T3 Pro details, design

Ahead of Vivo T3 Pro’s debut on August 26, Vivo has created a dedicated page for the device on its official Indian website, where its design and several key details are revealed.

The news follows an earlier render leak of the phone showing it boasting an orange back panel. Vivo has confirmed the details through the launch of Vivo T3 Pro’s microsite in India, affirming that the device will have a semi-curved orange (other colors could soon be revealed) back panel with a leather finish and a thin body.

The front of the Vivo T3 Pro has also been revealed. According to the images, the phone will have a 3D curved AMOLED with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Vivo shared that the screen will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness, adding that it is the “brightest curved phone in the segment.”

The rear camera island is semi-square with rounded corners. It houses the camera lenses (including a Sony IMX component) and the ring light and is encased in a metal element, which has a color complementing the side frame and orange back panel.

Ultimately, the page teases the chip and battery of the Vivo T3 Pro, saying they are both “Turbo.” As per leaks, the handheld could offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 5500mAh battery.

More details are expected to be confirmed as Vivo T3 Pro’s launch date approaches, so stay tuned!

