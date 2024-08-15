Geekbench reveals Vivo T3 Pro’s SD 7 Gen 3, Realme 13 5 G’s Dimensity 6300 chip

The Vivo T3 Pro and Realme 13 5G have visited the Geekbench platform recently. According to the listings of the two models, they will employ the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Dimensity 6300 chips, respectively.

The two phones are expected to launch soon, with both brands recently confirming their approaching arrival. Though the companies remain mum about them, several leaks about the Vivo T3 Pro and Realme 13 5G are now circulating online. The latest one involves the chipsets of the two devices.

The details are revealed by the Geekbench listings of the Vivo T3 Pro and Realme 13 5G, where they carry the V2404 and RMX3951 model numbers, respectively. The names of the chips are not directly specified in the platform, but based on the chips’ configurations, it is believed that the Vivo T3 Pro will have the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the Realme 13 5G will get the Dimensity 6300 chip.

According to the listings, using the said chips, the Vivo T3 Pro registered 1,147 and 3,117 scores in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Meanwhile, the Realme 13 5G gathered 784 and 1,760 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to earlier reports, aside from the Snapdragon chip, the Vivo T3 Pro would offer a 5,500mAh battery. The Realme 13 5G, on the other hand, is likely borrowing the set of features of its 4G sibling, which comes with 8GB RAM, 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.