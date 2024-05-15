Vivo S19 series reportedly getting up to 16GB/512GB configuration

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are reportedly arriving in four configurations, offering fans a maximum of 16GB memory and 512GB storage.

The Vivo S19 series is expected to launch in June alongside other rumored series like the Huawei Nova 13, Oppo Reno 12, and Honor 200. The series includes the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro, but information about the models has been scarce since their discovery.

Thankfully, the drought is now over, with tipster Digital Chat Station revealing the four configuration options for the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. According to the account, the series will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Aside from that, the post shows that both models will have the same configurations: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB. Unfortunately, aside from these details, the type of memory and storage components that will be used was not revealed, nor was the pricing of the configurations mentioned above.

Ultimately, DCS echoed the earlier leaked 80W charging capability of the series. To recall, the two models were spotted on China’s 3C certification website, where their charging power was confirmed alongside their 5G connectivity.