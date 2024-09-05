Vivo T3 Ultra reportedly starts at ₹31K in India

The price tags of the Vivo T3 Ultra have leaked online, and it could start at ₹30,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration.

The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to debut in India in the coming days. While the brand remains mum about it, the device has already made several appearances online, including on GSMA and Geekbench.

The phone was spotted carrying the V2426 model number. On Geekbench, it used an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+. The SoC was paired with Android 14 OS and 12GB RAM, allowing it to collect 1,854 and 5,066 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Now, leaker Abhishek Yadav shared on X that the T3 Ultra will be available in three configurations and two colors. As per the account, the latter will be comprised of Luna Gray and Frost Green color options. As for the configurations, the leaker claims that there will be 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, which will be priced at ₹30,999, ₹32,999, and ₹34,999, respectively.

No other details about the Vivo T3 Ultra are available, but it could borrow some of the features of the vanilla model of T3. To recall, the Vivo T3 has the following details:

Vivo T3 boasts the Sony IMX882 as its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.4 depth lens. Sadly, the third lens-like element in the camera island is not actually a camera but just for gimmick purposes. In front, it offers a 16MP selfie camera.

Its display measures 6.67 inches and is AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and is available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.

The device runs Funtouch 14 out of the box and is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colorways.

