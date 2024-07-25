Vivo is now working on T3 Ultra, GSMA listing confirms

Vivo is now preparing another model that will join its T3 series: the Vivo T3 Ultra.

The news follows the debut of the vanilla Vivo T3, Vivo T3x 5G, and Vivo T3 Lite. According to earlier reports, the company is also working on the Pro model, which was earlier spotted carrying the V2404 model number.

Now, it seems Vivo has more to offer in the lineup aside from the Pro model. Recently, a device with the V2426 model number was spotted on the GSMA database. According to the listing, this handheld is the Vivo T3 Ultra.

No other details about the phone have been shared on the listing, but it could borrow some of the features of the vanilla model of T3. To recall, the Vivo T3 has the following details:

Vivo T3 boasts the Sony IMX882 as its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.4 depth lens. Sadly, the third lens-like element in the camera island is not actually a camera but just for gimmick purposes. In front, it offers a 16MP selfie camera.

Its display measures 6.67 inches and is AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and is available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.

The device runs Funtouch 14 out of the box and is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colorways.

