Vivo T3 Ultra launches with Dimensity 9200+ chip, up to 12GB RAM, ₹32K starting price in India

The Vivo T3 Ultra is now official in India. The new model comes with a ₹31,999 base price, giving fans a Dimensity 9200+ chip, 5500mAh battery, IP68 rating, and more.

The company announced the Vivo T3 Ultra in India this Thursday, revealing a slim phone with a curved display and back. The new device comes with a Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which is paired with either 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB configurations. This is completed by a huge 5500mAh battery with 80W charging, which powers the 6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 4,500 nits peak brightness and under-display fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, a 50MP unit is placed in the upper middle part of the curved display. On the back, there’s a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, which is paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and an Aura Light unit. Other notable details about the Vivo T3 Ultra include its Android 14-based Funtouch 14 OS and IP68 rating.

The Vivo T3 Ultra is available in Lunar Gray and Frost Green. Its 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB configurations, on the other hand, cost ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, respectively. According to Vivo, sales will start on September 19 through its official Vivo Indian website and other retailers.

