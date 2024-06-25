Vivo to debut iQOO Z9 Lite in July

Vivo is reportedly preparing another phone for a launch: the iQOO Z9 Lite.

The model will join the iQOO Z9 Turbo and the iQOO Z9x 5G, which are already available in the market. However, as its name suggests, it will be extra-affordable. According to a leak on X, the iQOO Z9 Lite will be the “first entry-level 5G phone” from iQOO.

The tipster also noted that iQOO will announce the phone in mid-July, saying that it will be available in brown and blue variants.

No other details about the iQOO Z9 Lite are available, but it is rumored to be a rebranded Vivo T3 Lite, which is expected to be offered for less than ₹12,000 in the Indian market. According to claims, the phone will also be armed with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a 50MP Sony AI camera with a secondary sensor.