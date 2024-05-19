Vivo V40 series appears on IMEI database ahead of global launch

The V40 series has made an appearance on the IMEI database, indicating its approaching arrival in the global market.

The lineup is expected to be composed of the Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro, and Vivo V40e, which should all be announced to the public soon. They will join the Vivo V40 SE, which was unveiled in the European market in March. Now, it seems the brand is finally preparing the models for their debut, as they appear on various certification websites, meaning Vivo is now getting their necessary certifications before it announces them.

The latest includes the series’ IMEI certification, which confirmed the models’ monickers. No other details about the phones were shared in the documents, but the Pro variant recently surfaced on one of the UK’s carrier websites. According to the listing, the model will be offered in two variants, with one offering support for NFC.

The other features of the series remain unknown, but they could share some similarities with the V40 SE model, which offers the following details: