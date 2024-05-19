Vivo V40 series appears on IMEI database ahead of global launch

The V40 series has made an appearance on the IMEI database, indicating its approaching arrival in the global market.
The lineup is expected to be composed of the Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro, and Vivo V40e, which should all be announced to the public soon. They will join the Vivo V40 SE, which was unveiled in the European market in March. Now, it seems the brand is finally preparing the models for their debut, as they appear on various certification websites, meaning Vivo is now getting their necessary certifications before it announces them.
The latest includes the series’ IMEI certification, which confirmed the models’ monickers. No other details about the phones were shared in the documents, but the Pro variant recently surfaced on one of the UK’s carrier websites. According to the listing, the model will be offered in two variants, with one offering support for NFC.
The other features of the series remain unknown, but they could share some similarities with the V40 SE model, which offers the following details:
- The 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers the unit.
- Vivo V40 SE is offered in EcoFiber leather purple with textured design and anti-stain coating. The crystal black option has a different design.
- Its camera system features a 120-degree ultra-wide angle. Its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. In front, it has a 16MP camera in a punch hole in the upper middle section of the display.
- It supports a dual-stereo speaker.
- The flat 6.67-inch Ultra Vision AMOLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and 1,800-nit peak brightness.
- The device is 7.79mm thin and only weighs 185.5g.
- The model has IP5X dust and IPX4 water resistance.
- It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (plus 8GB extended RAM) and 256GB of UFS 2.2 flash storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through the microSD card slot.
- It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 44W charging support.
- It runs on Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.