Vivo V40e to launch on Wednesday in India

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch date of its anticipated Vivo V40e model in India — September 25.

The news follows several leaks about the phone, and today, the brand has confirmed some of them, including V40e’s design.

The company has shared the official image of the V40e, revealing a design that is unsurprisingly similar to its V40 series siblings. That includes its curved side frames, display, and back panel. The camera island design is also taken from the V40 and V40 Pro.

Some of the other details shared by the company include Vivo V40e’s 6.77″ 120Hz 1080p screen, 50MP Sony IMX882 main + 8MP ultrawide rear camera setup, 50MP selfie camera, 5500mAh battery, 80W charging support, and two color options (Royal Bronze and Mint Green).

The phone will reportedly cost ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 in India. As for its other details, earlier leaks claimed that the Vivo V40e would also offer: