‘Slimmest’ phone Vivo V40e debuting in Royal Bronze color this month

The Vivo V40 series will be welcoming another member this month: the Vivo V40e. The smartphone is being described as the “slimmest” model to arrive in the market, and a new leak shows that it will come in a Royal Bronze color option.

The Vivo V40e is expected to join the V40 lineup as a much lower model compared to its sibling. Nonetheless, renders show that the V40e will still adopt the same design as the other models in the series. The V40e is also said to be the “slimmest” phone coming to the market.

The render also confirms other details, including the phone’s curved display, the same V40 series camera island design, and the Royal Bronze color. The smartphone is expected to offer other color options, as well.

According to earlier reports, other details to expect from the Vivo V40e include its MediaTek Dimensity 7300/Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM option, display with 4500 nits peak brightness, 5500mAh battery, and 80W charging support. The phone is reportedly coming by the end of the month.

