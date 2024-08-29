Daily Leaks & News: HMD Barbie US variant details, Oppo Find X8 Capture Button, Vivo V40e 5G chip

Amid the wait for the debut of various upcoming smartphones in the market, leaks about them continue to make noise online. Here are some of them:
- The Oppo Find X8 series is reportedly getting a Capture Button. It is the same button already present on Sony devices, and the feature is also rumored to be coming in the iPhone 16. According to a leak, the main purpose of the button is to allow easier use of the phone’s camera. However, it is believed to be capacitive.
- The Vivo V40e 5G appeared on Geekbench recently while boasting an alleged Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The phone was spotted bearing the V2418 model number and 8GB RAM and registered 916 and 2,334 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.
- Tipster Digital Chat Station shared that the OnePlus 13 will feature a 6000mAh battery, which is a huge increase from the OnePlus 12’s 5400mAh battery. According to DCS, the phone will still offer 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
- A model included in the Vivo X200 series has received its 3C certification. The device has the V2415A model number and supports 90W fast charging.
- The US version of the HMD Barbie will offer a better set of features. In addition to having a different OS (KaiOS 3.1), the said variant also gets a Qualcomm 215 chip, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, a 5MP camera, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity support. In the US market, there will also be a USB-C charger in the package.