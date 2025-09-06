Vivo V60 Lite 5G specs, design leak

Vivo is reportedly adding a Lite version to its Vivo V60 series soon. In line with this, the 5G variant’s (as it is also rumored to be coming in 4G) specs and design have surfaced online.

According to the images shared, the phone will borrow the same design as the vanilla V60 model. It features a vertical pill-shaped camera island with two circular lens cutouts. It’s available in pink and black colorways.

Moreover, the leak claims that the phone is coming with the following specs:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (Snapdragon 685 for the 4G model)

6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED with 3000nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP sensor

32MP selfie camera

Funtouch OS 15

IP69 rating

NFC support

